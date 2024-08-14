Two Additional Michigan Panthers Sign NFL Contracts

August 14, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that two additional Michigan Panthers have signed National Football League contracts. Running back Nate McCrary signed with the Green Bay Packers and offensive lineman Cohl Cabral has signed with Dallas Cowboys. There have been a total of 12 Panthers who have signed an NFL contract this offseason and the pair joins kicker Jake Bates (Detroit), linebacker Javin White (Chicago), wide receiver Marcus Simms (Seattle), offensive lineman Chim Okorafor (Cleveland), cornerback Nate Brooks (Cincinnati), defensive end Levi Bell (Indianapolis), offensive lineman Jacob Burton (Detroit), wide receiver Samson Nacua (New Orleans), defensive end Breeland Speaks (Jacksonville) and defensive tackle Walter Palmore (Carolina). As with the other signees, Michigan will retain McCrary's and Cabral's rights should they return to the UFL.

McCrary, who begins his second stint with the Packers, was signed by the Michigan Panthers on December 8, 2023, and joined the team for the 2024 season. He appeared in four regular-season games for the Panthers this season at running back and had 60 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. He also returned kicks for Michigan this season, making five returns for a total of 111 yards. In the USFL Conference Championship game, McCrary rushed for 62 yards on 11 carries in a losing effort to the Birmingham Stallions.

The Muskegon, Michigan native played collegiately at Saginaw Valley State, he rushed for 1,889 yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons. During his junior year, he ran for a career-best 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019. However, COVID wiped out the 2020 season and he went undrafted in 2021. He signed as an undrafted rookie with the Baltimore Ravens and played in one game for the team. After being waived by the Ravens, McCrary was signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad but was later waived and re-signed to the Ravens' practice squad. He made his NFL debut for the Ravens in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2022, he spent training camp with the Ravens but was waived during final cuts. Later that season he was signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad but was released in December. In 2023, McCrary signed a futures contract with the Cleveland Browns but was waived during training camp. He then signed with the Green Bay Packers but was waived during final cuts. During the season he was briefly signed to the Browns practice squad.

Cabral was signed by Michigan directly before the season and appeared in all 10 games for the Panthers during the regular season, making one start at the DC Defenders. He also appeared in the USFL Conference Championship game against the Birmingham Stallions. During the season, he was part of an offensive line that paved the way for the Panthers' rushing attack, which finished second in the league with 1,252 yards rushing.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California native appeared in 50 games for Arizona State, ending his college career starting in 39-straight contests. The 2018-19 Second-Team All-Pac 12 selection only allowed one sack in his final two seasons at Arizona State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent and spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. He also started all 10 regular season games and two playoff games for the Birmingham Stallions during the 2023 USFL season, helping the team capture a USFL championship.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.