Renegades Linebacker Storey Jackson Signs with Atlanta Falcons

August 14, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Renegades linebacker Storey Jackson has signed with the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League.

Jackson played in all 10 games for the Renegades this season He ended the 2024 campaign as the third highest defenseman for the team, recording a total of 41 tackles, 27 unassisted.

The former Liberty Eagle joined the Renegades in November of 2023..

