Twins Sign Morin, Anna to Minor League Deals

ROCHESTER, NY - The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed pitcher Mike Morin and infielder Dean Anna to minor league contracts, Twins Director of Minor League Operations Jeremy Zoll announced.

Morin, 27, spent all of 2018 in the Mariners organization while going 5-2 with three saves and a 4.06 ERA with 57 hits, 28 runs, 26 earned, three homers, one hit batter, 14 walks and 58 strikeouts over 57.2 innings in 44 appearances (three starts) between Triple-A Tacoma and Seattle. He won the Howie Gershberg Award as the Los Angeles Angels Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2013. The right-hander, who was born in Andover, MN, was originally selected in the 13th round of the 2012 Draft by the Angels out of the University of North Carolina. Morin has appeared in 186 MLB games with the Angels, Royals and Mariners.

Anna, 32, was with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies organization all last season and hit .271/.367/.341 with 20 doubles, four triples, one home run, 34 RBI, nine stolen bases and 73 runs scored in 122 games for the IronPigs. He primarily played shortstop but saw time at second base in 2018 and has appeared in at least one game defensively at each position except catcher and center field during his 11-year minor league career. The infielder has played in 13 MLB games with the Yankees and Cardinals with all but one of his 26 plate appearances coming with New York in 2014. Anna, who was born in Glenwood, IL, was originally selected in the 26th round of the 2008 Draft by the San Diego Padres out of Ball State University and has also spent time in the Royals and Pirates organizations along with the previously mentioned Phillies, Cardinals, Yankees and Padres.

Minnesota will announce all minor league signings that receive an invite to spring training at a later date.

