Pinstripe Pals Returning in 2018

December 20, 2018 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, in partnership with Maines Food and Party Warehouse, will once again offering the Pinstripe Pals program, supporting area youth softball and baseball leagues. Applications are being accepted now and 10 youth leagues will be chosen to receive a sponsorship from the RailRiders and a gift card from Maines.

2019 marks year five of this tremendous program, which includes a $500 sponsorship to teams in the area pay for costly supplies, such as uniforms and equipment. It also includes a $500 gift card to Maines, which can be used to help teams pay for items for concessions, thus raising more money for their team.

League representatives are encouraged to fill out the Pinstripe Pals application form and submit a 500 word essay describing why their league should be chosen. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 22, 2019.

Pinstripe Pals recipients will also receive:

* The opportunity to honor your league at a RailRiders game including a pre-game parade on the field and the opportunity for RailRiders assistance with league fundraising.

* Photo of the league's choice to be used in the GuideRail game day program for their league's game night

* One of your league's teams serves as our "State Farm Field of Dreams" and takes the field with the RailRiders

Applications can be found on our website under the Community tab or upon request. Completed applications can emailed to Jordan Maydole at jmaydole@swbrailriders.com, faxed to 570-963-6564, or mailed to:

SWB RailRiders

Attn: Pinstripe Pals

235 Montage Mountain Rd.

Moosic, PA 18507

For more information on the Pinstripe Pals program, presented by Maines, please contact Jordan Maydole or Robby Judge at 570-969-BALL. The 2019 season opens in Buffalo on April 4 with the home opener on April 11 at PNC Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.