Twins Release Wind Surge Roster

May 1, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Wichita Wind Surge are pleased to announce their 2021 Opening Day Roster, which features five Top 30 Twins prospects according to MLB.com.

The Wind Surge initial roster features 27 players, 14 pitchers and 13 position players. The club's top prospect is #8 according to MLB.com Gilberto Celestino. The 22-year-old outfielder spent the majority of the 2019 season in Class A Cedar Rapids and batted .276 with 10 home runs, 24 doubles, 52 runs scored and 51 RBI in 117 games for the Kernels.

The club will have three catchers: David Banuelos, Nick Garland, and Roy Morales.

The infield is highlighted by MLB.com #19 prospect Jose Miranda, Andrew Bechtold, Peter Mooney, Jermaine Palacios, and Damek Tomscha.

The outfield will consist of Gilberto Celestino, Mark Contreras, Ernie De La Trinidad, Jimmy Kerrigan, Aaron Whitefield.

Of the five Top 30 prospects, three are slated to take the hill for the Surge in 2021. Josh Winder #14, Cole Sands #15, and Dakota Chalmers #30. The club also has Yennier Cano, Calvin Faucher, Tom Hackimer, Hector Lujan, Ryan Mason, Josh Mitchell, Jovani Moran, Zachary Neff, Alex Phillips, Bryan Sammons, Cole Sands, Austin Schulfer, and Joshua Winder.

The Wind Surge open the 2021 season in Springfield on May 4th against the St Louis Cardinals affiliated Springfield Cardinals. The Surge home opener is May 11 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Tickets are available at www.windsurge.com.

# PITCHERS (14) B-T HT WT AGE BORN HOMETOWN 2019/2020 CLUB (S) ACQUIRED Numerical Roster

Cano, Yennier R-R 6-4 185 27 3-9-94 Havana, Cuba GCL Twins, Fort Myers UFA '19

* Chalmers, Dakota R-R 6-3 175 24 10-8-96 Snellville, GA GCL Twins, Fort Myers Trade '18

Faucher, Calvin R-R 6-1 190 25 9-22-95 Chula Vista, CA Fort Myers Drafted '17

Hackimer, Tom R-R 5-11 195 26 6-28-94 Floral Park, NY Fort Myers, Pensacola Drafted '16

Lujan, Hector R-R 6-3 220 26 8-23-94 Mira Loma, CA Fort Myers, Pensacola Drafted '15

Mason, Ryan R-R 6-6 215 26 10-4-94 Auburn, CA Pensacola Drafted'16

Mitchell, Josh R-L 6-2 220 26 9-8-94 Ridway, PA Wilmington Rule 5 '20

Moran, Jovani L-L 6-1 167 24 4-24-97 Sabana Grande, PR GCL Twins, Pensacola Drafted '15

Neff, Zachary L-L 6-1 195 21 9-8-99 Belleville, IL Cedar Rapids, Fort Myers Drafted '18

Phillips, Alex R-R 6-4 220 26 12-16-94 Buda, TX Fort Myers, Pensacola UFA '18

Sammons, Bryan L-L 6-4 235 26 4-27-95 Wilmington, NC Fort Myers, Pensacola Drafted '17

Sands, Cole R-R 6-3 215 23 7-17-97 Tallahassee, FL Cedar Rapids, Fort Myers Drafted '18

Schulfer, Austin R-R 6-2 175 25 12-22-95 Plover, WI Cedar Rapids Drafted '18

Winder, Joshua R-R 6-5 210 27 11-23-93 Richmond, VA Cedar Rapids Drafted '18

# CATCHERS (3) B-T HT WT AGE BORN HOMETOWN 2019/2020 CLUB (S) ACQUIRED

Banuelos, David L-R 6-0 205 24 10-1-96 Ontario, CA Cedar Rapids, Fort Myers Drafted '19

Garland, Nick R-R 6-1 200 25 11-3-95 Massapequa, NY Pittsburgh GCL FA '21

Morales, Roy R-R 6-2 195 25 6-25-95 Lares, PR Winnipeg, Sioux Falls FA '21

# INFIELDERS (5) B-T HT WT AGE BORN HOMETOWN 2019/2020 CLUB (S) ACQUIRED

Bechtold, Andrew R-R 6-1 185 25 4-18-96 Chadds Ford, PA Cedar Rapids, Fort Myers Drafted '17

Miranda, Jose R-R 6-2 210 22 6-29-98 Vega Alta, PR Fort Myers, Pensacola Drafted '16

Mooney, Peter L-R 5-6 155 30 8-19-90 Loxahatchee, FL Albuquerque FA '21

Palacios, Jermaine R-R 6-0 145 24 7-27-96 Barquisimento, VZ Charlotte, Durham FA '21

Tomscha, Damek R-R 6-2 200 29 9-27-91 Sioux City, IA Birmingham, Lehigh Valley FA '21

# OUTFIELDERS (5) B-T HT WT AGE BORN HOMETOWN 2019/2020 CLUB (S) ACQUIRED

* Celestino, Gilberto R-L 6-0 170 22 2-13-99 Santo Domingo, DR Cedar Rapids, Fort Myers Trade '18 Pronunciation Guide

Contreras, Mark L-R 6-0 195 26 1-24-95 Moreno Valley, CA Fort Myers, Pensacola Drafted '17

De La Trinidad, Ernie L-L 5-9 165 25 1-3-96 Phoenix, AZ Fort Myers, Pensacola Trade '18

Kerrigan, Jimmy R-R 6-1 215 27 3-16-94 Philadelphia, PA Pensacola, Rochester UFA '17

Whitefield, Aaron R-R 6-4 210 24 9-2-96 Brisbane, QL, AUS Minnesota Twins UFA '15

* Denotes Twins' 40-Man Roster IL Injured List @ Inactive ML Major League Rehab R

Manager- 13 Ramon Barrego Hitting Coach- Ryan Smith Pitching Coach- Luis Ramirez, Virgil Vasquez Catching Coach Joe Mangiameli

Trainer-Chris McNeely Strength Coach- Travis Koon Video - Lincoln Ficek

Double-A Central League Stories from May 1, 2021

