Turner Re-Signs with Dashers

May 29, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are excited to announce the newest player signing for their roster ahead of the upcoming 2020 season, which is set to be the 10th season of the Danville Dashers.

A stalwart from last year's team and impactful presence on both ends of the ice, Sam Turner re-signs with the Danville Dashers at the forward spot, adding yet another threat on the attacking end of the ice.

"I am very excited to be able to re-sign with the Dashers; I enjoyed my time in Danville last season and I believe things are only going to get better for us this upcoming season," Turner said. "There's a lot of things to look forward to and excited about; arena renovations, the 10-year anniversary of the Dashers, new coach, and new faces on the team."

The right-handed forward from St. Louis, Missouri played for Midland University from 2014 to 2017 and was the team's MVP in 2015. He then moved on to Robert Morris University, before joining the Dashers in 2018. Coming in at 5-foot-10, and 195 pounds, the 26-year-old was a vital part of last year's team, tallying 15 assists in a season that was prematurely cut short, and also tallied on four goals of his own on the year.

Turner says that he values being a member of the Dashers organization and can't wait to get back on the ice in front of the home crowd.

"It means a lot to be a Dasher; the city of Danville has had one of the longest-tenured teams in the league and it's a special feeling to be a part of it. Our fans are amazing, the fact that we have fans lining up outside up to two hours before our games just shows how dedicated our fans are to this team, and it makes the experience that much more enjoyable for us players having such a great fan base supporting us."

Turner's biggest moment in his Dashers career thus far came in a four-point game on foreign ice, in a series away at Battle Creek in February when the forward tallied four points on two goals and two assists. Turner also stated that he's excited about the chances of the team heading into next season.

"I think we are going to be a team that can make a deep run into the playoffs and bring a championship back to Danville."

Turner rejoins the Dashers ahead of a new season that will see many new faces, as well as many old faces returning to the squad. We'll announce more signings in the coming days, so keep it tuned to DanvilleDashers.com and our various social media pages.

