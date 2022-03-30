Tunnel to Towers Hosted Saturday, April 9th

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club will be hosting Tunnel to Towers on Saturday, April 9th as we once again give back to a worthy cause. Tunnel to Towers is a non-profit that was started right after the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. They also honor our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country. CEO/President Charles F. Pens Sr. stated, " This foundation is near and dear to my heart, being a native New Yorker I was greatly affected by the events that occurred on September 11th, 2001. I also have seen in my other career in law enforcement many First Responders who have been injured or who have given the ultimate sacrifice. I am honored to make this donation on behalf of the Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club."

