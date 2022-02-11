Tulsa Drillers National Anthem Auditions Set

February 11, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Oh say can you sing? It's almost time for Tulsa Drillers Baseball and you can't start to "Play Ball" without the traditional performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" first! Could that performer be you?

The Drillers, in partnership with the Tulsa World, are hosting "Tulsa's Got Talent" National Anthem auditions for locals to perform the anthem prior to the 2022 season.

The auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 26 at the Woodland Hills Mall Center Court. Line up starts at 9 a.m. with registration opening at 9:30 a.m., but participants should arrive early because only the first 150 performers will get auditions. Performers should enter the mall through the southeast entrance between Macy's and Texas De Brazil.

Groups of 10 or more wanting to audition should email a video performing the national anthem to alex@tulsadrillers.com instead of attending the audition.

Justin Gorski, Assistant GM/VP of Marketing for the Drillers, said in a news release, it's great to be able to have live open auditions again! But with the resumes of previous performers, Gorski said he's excited to see the talent.

"After a year with no live auditions, we are excited to host the 'Tulsa's Got Talent' open auditions again!" Gorski said. "The musical talent of Tulsa and the surrounding communities always impresses us. Thanks to our partnership with the Tulsa World, we know this event is going to be a huge success!

The Drillers and Tulsa World will choose the 10 best performers and they will be featured on TulsaWorld.com. A 12-day vote will decide which performer will perform the first Saturday game of the season on April 16 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

All top 10 performers will have the opportunity to perform at a Drillers game in 2022.

Those who previously performed the anthem will also be considered along with newcomers. Previous performers do not need to attend the audition.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.