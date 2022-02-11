All 69 Game Times for the 2022 Cardinals Home Schedule Are Set

February 11, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce the start times for all 69 home games at Hammons Field during the 2022 regular season, which will start on time with Opening Day on Friday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. when the Cardinals host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA, Royals) for the first of three Opening Weekend games.

The complete Cardinals schedule with start times can be viewed at www.springfieldcardinals.com.

The Cardinals will play a full 138-game season from April 8-September 18, including nine home games in April, 13 in May, 14 in June, 15 in July, eight in August and 10 in September.

Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership today, starting with seats to two games per month and exclusive benefits. Visit springfieldcardinals.com for more on RED Access Memberships, our full 138-game schedule, to book a group outing and to discover even more 2022 ticket information! Individual Game Tickets are tentatively scheduled to go on sale in March.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.