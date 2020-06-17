Tulsa Drillers Collegiate League Individual Tickets to Go on Sale Thursday

Individual tickets for Tulsa Drillers home games during their inaugural season in the Texas Collegiate Baseball League will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18. The Drillers will play 15 home games at ONEOK Field with their first-ever game scheduled for Tuesday, June 30 in downtown Tulsa.

Four ticket options will be available for fans to purchase to each of the 15 games. Prices are $12 each for tickets in Sections 101-112, $10 each for tickets in Sections 115-119 and $6 for Lawn tickets.

In addition, tables in the Budweiser Terrace section will be available for $64 each and include tickets for up to eight people.

To provide for safe social distancing in the seating bowl, tickets will not be assigned seats. Sections 101 - 119 will be divided into two sections and fans will be seated by ushers so to encourage safe spacing between parties. In addition to spacing between groups, fans will be seated in every other row.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office from 9:00AM until 5:00PM, every Monday through Friday. Fans should plan to use either a debit or credit card for tickets bought at the windows, as cash will not be accepted for advanced purchases due to COVID-19 prevention recommendations.

Tickets may also be purchased 24 hours a day online at TulsaDrillers.com. To view the complete schedule and accompanying promotions, click HERE.

For all Drillers home games in the TCL, capacity at ONEOK Field will be cut to approximately 33% as safe-distancing standards will be observed due to COVID-19 restrictions and limitations.

Drillers season tickets are also still available for purchase. Fans interested in season tickets can call the Drillers at (918)744-5901.

