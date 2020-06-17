Promotions and Ticket Plans Announced for Texas Collegiate Baseball Games at HODGETOWN, Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas - Promotions for the Texas Collegiate League Season at HODGETOWN have been announced, highlighted by seven fireworks nights, seven giveaway nights, daily promotions, and more. Two 15-game ticket plans and single-game tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, June 18 at 12 p.m. The 2020 season will begin on Tuesday, June 30. A full game schedule can be found HERE.

Pricing for 15-game plans start at $150 and include both Amarillo Sod Squad and Sod Dogs games. For more information on purchasing a ticket plan, call 806-803-9547 as a limited number of plans are available.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, June 18 at 12 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.SodPoodles.com or in-person at the box office beginning at 12 p.m. Thursday. Single-game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 depending on ticket type and seating location. For ticket information, call 806-803-9547 or email [email protected] The HODGETOWN box office will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 18.

Opening Night on June 30 will kick off the season with both a post-game fireworks show. There will be six additional fireworks shows throughout the season, including five Friday night games and an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 4.

Seven total giveaway nights are scheduled for the season featuring a T-shirt hoodie, Trucker Hat, and more to be announced.

Daily promotions that will be included throughout the 30-game season are Weiner Wednesdays, featuring $1 hot dogs, Thirsty Thursdays, featuring $2 domestic beers and sodas, and Friday Night Fireworks.

Every Sunday game will also feature "Kids Run the Bases" for kids 12 and under to run the bases following the conclusion of the games.

Group and hospitality options are now available for booking at HODGETOWN. For inquiries or questions about groups of 20 or more, reach out to [email protected]

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at HODGETOWN.

The Sod Squad will open the 2020 season with a three-game series at HODGETOWN against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Tuesday, June 30. The Sod Dogs make their home debut on Friday, July 3 when they take on the Round Rock Hairy Men for three games.

The TCL is currently represented by 250-plus players from 91 different colleges and universities. Some of the more nationally-recognized schools sending their standouts to the TCL include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal State Fullerton, Dallas Baptist, Houston, Long Beach State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Pacific, Rice, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas-Arlington, Texas State, Texas Tech, and Wichita State, among others.

The Texas Collegiate League is Texas' first major collegiate summer wooden bat league and have played 17 seasons.

