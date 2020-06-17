Four UTSA Roadrunners Signed by Flying Chanclas

June 17, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Flying Chanclas de San Antonio News Release





San Antonio, TX - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio are excited to announce today the signing of four players to its roster for the upcoming 2020 Texas Collegiate League season.

Each player joins the Flying Chanclas from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Leyton Barry, a 6'2 infielder from Houston, TX, joins the San Antonio roster after completing his sophomore year with the Roadrunners, during which he batted .353 (18-for-51) with three homers and 14 RBI in 13 games. Garrett Poston, a corner infielder, is new to both the Chanclas and UTSA, having transferred from Alvin Community College (Alvin, TX).

Like Poston, Nick Wolff is new to the Roadrunner program, having arrived from Blinn College (Brenham, TX). Primarily a catcher, Wolff played in six games for Blinn in 2020. Kobe Jamarillo rounds out the UTSA players on the Chanclas roster. The highly touted 5-10 pitcher/infielder enrolled at UTSA this spring after graduating early from Bishop High School (Bishop, TX).

San Antonio will open the 2020 TCL season in Amarillo with a three-game set from June 30-July 2. The club's home opener is slated for Friday, July 3.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at The Wolff. For more information on Wolff Stadium's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click https://bit.ly/2BRnd40.

Fans can purchase tickets on Thursday, June 18 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at www.samissions.com. For TCL questions or more information, please call 210-675-7275.

