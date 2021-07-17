'Tugas Squeeze Past Marauders, 2-1, in Pitcher's Duel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For the second-straight night, Daytona pitching stifled one of the league's top offenses. RHP Case Williams hurled 5.0 innings of three-hit shutout ball, as the Daytona Tortugas picked up their second-consecutive victory, 2-1, over the Bradenton Marauders in front of 1,772 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday night.

Scoreless headed to the home half of the third inning, RF Ranser Amador (1-3, R, 2B, 2 SO) ignited a rally with a double down the left-field line. After moving to third on a fly out to right, SS Ivan Johnson (1-4, RBI, 2 SO) dunked a single into right field. Amador scored to put Daytona (30-35) ahead, 1-0.

With one out in the fourth, C Daniel Vellojín (0-2, R, BB, SO) walked and CF Allan Cerda (2-3, SO) snapped an 0-for-21 skid at the plate with a single to put men at first and third. 1B Leo Seminati (0-2, RBI, 2 SO) lifted a sacrifice fly to deep center to stretch the Tortugas advantage to two, 2-0.

Williams (5.0 IP, 3 H, 5 SO) was on point in his start, collecting 5.0 spotless frames for the second-straight outing in Daytona Beach. RHP José Franco (3.0 IP, H, BB, 5 SO) kept the shutout going out of the bullpen, pumping three more zeroes on the manual scoreboard in left.

Bradenton (41-23), however, would not quit and loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth on singles from LF Jack Herman (1-4, R, SO) and DH Ernny Ordóñez (2-4, SO) and a walk to C Eli Wilson (1-2, 2 BB).

RHP Manuel Cachutt (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, SO) bent but did not break. The 24-year-old struck out pinch-hitter Hudson Head (0-1, SO) before inducing a soft ground ball to short from RF Daniel Rivero (0-4, RBI, SO). Daytona got the out at second, but could not complete the double play. Rivero reached on a fielder's choice, enabling the Marauders to pull within one, 2-1.

The visitors were unable to draw even, though. Two pitches later, Cachutt forced 2B Yoyner Fajardo (1-4, SO) to tap a grounder to first base for the final out of the contest.

Williams earned his second victory of the season with his shutout performance, while Cachutt earned his first save of the season. It was the Cruce Con Calle, Venezuela native's first professional save since July 9, 2018, with the Rookie-level Greeneville Reds in the Appalachian League.

RHP Adrian Florencio (5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 6 SO) faired well for the Marauders but suffered his third defeat.

The six-game series comes to a close on Sunday. For $2, fans can purchase a "pooch pass" for their four-legged furry friend to enjoy a nine-inning vacation, as a part of a Bark in the Park Night. It will also be a Tiny 'Tugas Night at the ballpark featuring special games and activities for all kids club members.

Looking for the series split, RHP Nick Hanson (0-1, 2.53) is expected to make his first start since July 29, 2018, in the Rookie-level Arizona League for Daytona. RHP Jared Jones (1-0, 3.81) - Pittsburgh's No. 16 prospect per MLB.com - anticipates taking the hill for Bradenton in the finale. Gates will open at 4:30. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 5:20 p.m.

