Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (44-19) vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers (22-40)

LAKELAND FLYING TIGERS (22-40) vs TAMPA TARPONS (44-19)

RHP Logan Shore (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Jhonatan Muñoz (2-3, 6.57)

Saturday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 6:30 p.m.

Games #64 - Home Game #34 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: Evan Alexander and Aldenis Sanchez paced the offense with a combined seven hits and six RBI, and Jasson Dominguez took flight for the first time as the Tarpons defeated the Flying Tigers, 13-4, on Friday night at GMS Field...Tampa came from behind to tie the game in both the 3rd and 4th innings before taking the lead for good with an 8-run 6th to clinch the series...Dominguez (2-for-4, HR, BB, 2RBI, 2R) tied the game with a 2-run HR in the 3rd (his 1st professional HR)...Alexander (3-for-4, 2B, 3RBI, 2R, SB) tied the game with a 2-out, 2-run single in the 4th before putting the Tarpons ahead with an RBI double in the 6th...Later in the 6th, Trevor Hauver (2-for-4, BB, 2RBI, R, SB) hit a 2-run single, Sanchez (4-for-5, 2 2Bs, 3RBI, 3R) lined a 2-run double and Pedro Diaz (1-for-5, 2RBI) hit a 2-run single...Sanchez later added an RBI double in the 8th for his career-high 4th hit...Everson Pereira (2-for-5, 2B, 2R) also had a multi-hit game...LHP Clay Aguilar started and logged a career-high 3.0IP (4H, 2ER, 0BB, 2K, 44P/30S)...LHP Ryan Anderson followed with 2.0IP (4H, 2ER, 2BB, 3K, HB)...RHP Nelvin Correa (W, 4-0) proved to be unhittable over a scoreless 4.0IP (2BB, 5K).

400 CLUB: Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 472 runs scored (7.49/G). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 366 runs (Bradenton). Anthony Volpe (56R) currently leads the league in runs scored, with Austin Wells (2nd, 53R), Trevor Hauver (4th, 44R), Andres Chaparro (5th, 43R) and Pat DeMarco (T-6th, 42R) also ranking in the top 10.

MARTIAN LANDING: Fresh off his appearance in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, OF Jasson Dominguez has been promoted from the Florida Complex League to the Tampa Tarpons. The 18-year-old entered the game for the American League as a pinch-hitter and finished 0-for-3 with a lineout and a pair of strikeouts, completing the game as the centerfielder. Dominguez batted .200/.407/.200 (4-for-20) with 5R, 1RBI, 6BB and 2SB over seven games with the FCL Yankees to begin his professional career. The Esperanza, Dominican Republic native is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees organization by Baseball America.

PLAYER/PITCHER OF THE WEEK: The Tampa Tarpons took both weekly awards for July 5th-11th, with RHP Randy Vasquez named Southeast League Pitcher of the Week and OF Everson Pereira named Southeast League Player of the Week. Vasquez made one start, logging a quality start with a scoreless 6.0IP (2H, 5K) in a win at Dunedin on July 9. Pereira batted .500 (9-for-18) with 2HR, 9RBI and 4R in his first week since being added from the Florida Complex League. Pereira becomes the fourth Tarpons player to win Player of the Week, joining INF Eric Wagaman (June 21-27), INF Anthony Volpe (May 31-June 6) and INF Trevor Hauver (May 4-9).

VS. LAKELAND: Tonight, the Tarpons will continue a seven-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 17-5. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 24 times throughout the season.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (472), hits (556), RBI (420), doubles (121), triples (19), home runs (86), walks (381), AVG (.276), OBP (.400) and SLG (.482). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Austin Wells (1st, 51RBI), Anthony Volpe (T-2nd, 49RBI),Trevor Hauver (T-4th, 47RBI) and Andres Chaparro (6th, 43RBI).

2021 PLAYOFFS: Minor League Baseball announced the restoration of a postseason schedule, including the Southeast League. The playoffs will feature one five-game series between the top two teams in the league (winning percentage), regardless of the division. The first two games of the series will be hosted by the 2-seed on 9/21 and 9/22. After an off day on 9/23, play will move to the home field of the 1-seed for the remainder of the series.

VOLPE WINS JUNE PLAYER OF THE MONTH: The Southeast League announced INF Anthony Volpe as Player of the Month for the month of June. Volpe batted .392/.515/.848 (31-for-79) with 9 doubles, 3 triples, 7HR, 22RBI, including a 15-game hitting streak from 6/2-19 (longest in the Southeast League).The 20-year-old currently leads the league in runs (47), hits (55), doubles (18), HR (10) and RBI (45) and enters today on a 24-game on-base streak. Volpe becomes the second Tarpons infielder to win a Player of the Month award in 2021, joining INF Trevor Hauver (May).

