'Tugas Hit Throttle Early, Outslug Cardinals, 10-9

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Ahead 9-3 after three innings of play, Daytona appeared set to cruise on to victory. Palm Beach would not relent, however, twice cutting the deficit to one, but the Tortugas outlasted the Cardinals, 10-9, in front of 1,353 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday night.

The Tortugas (18-23) scratched the scoreboard early, tallying a run in the bottom of the first. Following a looping double to center by RF Austin Hendrick (1-3, R, 2B, RBI), 1B Michel Triana (2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB) slapped a base-hit through the right side to bring the runner home and give Daytona the lead, 1-0.

Palm Beach (13-28) immediately retaliated in the second. LF Jacob Buchberger (2-4, R, 2 BB, SO) and 1B Todd Lott (2-4, R, 2 SO) each singled to start the frame. After a pair of strikeouts, 2B Franklin Soto (1-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 SO) deposited a three-run shot beyond the wall in left. His first home run of the season gave the Cardinals the edge, 3-1.

Daytona, however, erupted in their next turn at the plate. The Tortugas had their first three hitters reach on a walk and a pair of singles by LF Wendell Marrero (1-3, 2 R, BB, SO) and 2B Brandon Leyton (1-3, R, BB, SO). CF Rafael Franco (0-1, 3 R, RBI, 3 BB) and 3B Gus Steiger (0-3, R, RBI, BB, 2 SO) proceeded to draw consecutive bases-loaded walks to tie the game at three.

SS Ivan Johnson (0-5, RBI, SO) and Hendrick subsuqently provided run-scoring ground outs to the right side of the infield, putting Daytona back ahead, 5-3. Steiger would cross on a wild pitch before DH Garrett Wolforth (1-4, 2B, RBI, SO) pumped an RBI double into the right-field corner to extend the advantage to four, 7-3.

In the third, the Tortugas tacked on two more in the most bizarre of fashions. Daytona loaded the bags on three-straight free passes to Marrero, Leyton, and Franco. On a 1-2 delivery to Steiger, a pitch got away from the catcher and rolled inbetween the bat bag and the side of the Cardinals' dugout on the first-base line. Marrero scored easily from third and Leyton attempted to race home and cross from second.

The native of León, Nicaragua slid in ahead of the tag, but never swiped home plate. While the catcher went to tag Leyton out as he walked toward the Daytona third-base dugout, Franco never relented on the basepaths and scored from first. At the end of the play, two runs scored, and one man was tagged out on a wild pitch, pushing the 'Tugas lead to 9-3.

RF Matt Koperniak (2-3, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SO) homered to begin the fourth - his third of the year - and C Carlos Soto (2-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, SO) added an RBI single to draw Palm Beach back within four, 9-5.

Two innings later, the Cardinals clawed to within a run, as Soto blasted a two-run home run to right - his third - and DH Jordan Walker (3-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 BB) immediately trailed with a solo shot - his fourth - to make it a 9-8 contest.

With the score 10-8 after a Triana run-scoring one-base hit in the sixth, the Redbirds struck up another rally in the eighth. Koperniak rifled a knock into right with men at first and second and two down. One run scored - drawing it to within 10-9 - but Hendrick cut the ball off before the fence, forcing Palm Beach to hold the tying run at third. RHP Luis Mey (1.2 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) then recorded a strikeout to keep the visitors at bay.

Mey stayed on for the ninth and quickly retired the first two hitters. Yet, a pair of walks would end his night, as Daytona manager Gookie Dawkins called upon RHP Vin Timpanelli (0.1 IP, SO) to close the door. On a 2-2 pitch, the 22-year-old painted the inside corner with a fastball for a called third strike, sealing his team-leading fourth save and a Tortugas victory.

RHP Jason Parker's line (4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO) belied his performance on Saturday. The 23-year-old took a no-decision, but punched out a career-high eight. Daytona's RHP Jake Gozzo (1.0 IP, BB) hurled a scoreless seventh inning to garner his third victory of the season, all coming in consecutive outings.

Cardinals RHP Edgar Manzo (1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB) posted 3.2 innings of scoreless relief in the suspended contest on Wednesday, but did not find the same success in his second outing of the series. The Guadalajara, Mexico native suffered his second loss of the season in his first start of 2021.

