Tuesday's Series Opener Between Biloxi and M-Braves Postponed

August 31, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Due to the impact of Hurricane Ida and to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of the Mississippi Braves organization following a positive Covid test, Tuesday's game against the Mississippi Braves has been postponed. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's games can exchange them for any remaining Shuckers' regular season game in 2021. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office during normal business hours.

Individual tickets for every 2021 Shuckers' home game are on sale online and promotions for August and September can be found here. Flex plans and group outings for the remainder of the season are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.