Tuesday Threshers Game Postponed and Wednesday Canceled

CLEARWATER, Fla. - With the approach of Tropical Storm Idalia, forecast to be a hurricane with imminent Florida gulf-coast landfall, the Threshers games versus the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Tuesday the 29th and Wednesday the 30th of August will not be played. Tuesday's game is postponed and rescheduled as part of a Friday doubleheader, Wednesday's contest is canceled and will not be made up.

The next scheduled Clearwater home game at BayCare Ballpark is Thursday, Aug. 31st, at 6:30 p.m. with the Mighty Mussels for Taps & Tacos by Tijuana Flats and Lil' Anglers Kids Club. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday for the first of two scheduled 7-inning games, the second game not starting prior to 6:30 p.m.

Postgame fireworks are planned for 80s Night on Sep. 1st and Fan Appreciation Night for the Largest and Last Fireworks show on the 2nd. Sunday's game with Fort Myers is at 12 p.m.

The Threshers are in the playoffs and the first postseason home game at BayCare Ballpark is Thursday, Sept. 14th at 6:30 p.m., tickets are available now.

