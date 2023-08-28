Marauders Make Changes to Upcoming Schedule

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, have announced upcoming changes to their schedule due to the projected path of Hurricane Idalia.

The game scheduled for Tuesday, August 29th has been postponed and will be made up as a doubleheader on Thursday, August 31st. Additionally, the game scheduled for Wednesday, August 30th has been postponed and will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday, September 2nd.

The Marauders will face the Palm Beach Cardinals, Single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans holding tickets to either game affected by the storm can exchange them at the LECOM Park ticket office by bringing their original ticket.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

