Tuesday, September 7 vs. Montgomery (TB): 6:35 PM CT: Trustmark Park

September 7, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (61-40, 1st, Overall AA-South, +8.0) vs.

Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (56-51), Overall AA South, -8.0)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Hayden Deal (3-2, 3.78) vs. RHP Adrian De Horta (2-3, 4.50)

Game #102 | Home Game #50

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

RHP Emmanuel Ramirez transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome

RHP Indigo Diaz reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List

C Mitch Calandra placed on the Development List

Today's Promotions:

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host the first of two Bark in the Park days in the series opener, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Craft Beer Specials: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves begin their final homestand of 2021 on Tuesday against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park Park. This is the 25th of 30 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves are 13-5 against Montgomery this season and 9-4 at Trustmark Park. This is the first time that the M-Braves have had a winning record against the Rays affiliate since 8-7 in 2011. The Biscuits lead the all-time series, 142-112.

MAGIC NUMBER IS 8: The M-Braves lead Montgomery and Pensacola by 8.0 games, and Rocket City and Birmingham by 8.5 games with 12 to play. The magic number to clinch a playoff berth is eight, and nine to clinch home-field advantage. With a .524 win percentage, Pensacola would be the second team currently.

M-BRAVES TAKE 3 OF 4 IN BILOXI: The M-Braves jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings, and cruised to a 7-2 win in Sunday's series finale in Biloxi, taking three of four in the shortened series. Starter Spencer Strider earned the win by striking out eight over 5.0 shutout innings, and Trey Harris was 2-for-5 with a double, and three RBI.

JENISTA NAMED AA-SOUTH POW: INF/OF Greyson Jenista was named Double-A South Player of the Week after finishing 5-for-10 with four home runs, six RBI, and five runs scored. Jenista had a career-high three home runs, and five RBI on September 2, matching the club record for homers in a game. He's currently on a four-game hitting streak and is batting .389 with three home runs, seven RBI over his last seven games.

THE SLUGBAUER: Drew Lugbauer has homered in consecutive games five times this season, including twice in Biloxi. The New York native has hit 11 home runs over his last 26 games and is second on the team with 18 long balls.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 134 in 100 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 8th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 88 home runs on the road, and a record 46 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The Pearl City Bombers are averaging 1.33 HR/G, and are on pace for 150.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 18, Greyson Jenista has 17, Wendell Rijo has 15, CJ Alexand6er has 10 and Braden Shewmake has 11. Jalen Miller has nine. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

- Prior to 2021, the M-Braves didn't have a seven-homer game. The feat has been done twice this season, on July 27 in Pensacola, and September 2 at Biloxi. The previous franchise record was five in a game (3x: 8/14/99 vs Orlando, 7/1/92 vs Knoxville, 9/3/04 vs West Tenn). The four home runs in an inning on July 27 matched the franchise record, tying the four-hit on 7/7/86 vs. Memphis.

WON 16 OF 20 SINCE AUGUST 8TH: The M-Braves have won 16 of 20 (five shutouts) since August 8, plus 11-2 in the last 13 road games. The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

BEATING GOOD TEAMS: The M-Braves are 39-22 vs. teams over .500, and 22-18 vs. below .500 clubs.

STRIDER'S STRIKEOUTS: M-Braves right-hander Spencer Strider has 138 strikeouts in 85.0 innings, and 19 starts this year between Augusta, Rome, and Mississippi. He ranks 9th in MiLB in strikeouts.

57 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an eight-game losing streak, and no games for nine straight days, the M-Braves are 57-32 since May 19 (starting 4-8). The 57 wins are 2nd in Double-A over that time.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-6 in August, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves went 14-13 in July after having the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.

MVP CALIBER SEASON FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers leads the club with 19 home runs ranking 5th in the league, while ranking 7th in slugging at .488, and 10th in OPS at .822.

- Langeliers is 27-for-64 in catching opposing base stealers, 42%. His 27 caught stealings are T-2nd in MiLB, while nine double plays and 65 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB, with a 3.60 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 67 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and 4th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.64 ERA, 4th in Double-A baseball, and 8th in MiLB. The M-Braves are T-1st in Double-A, and rank T-6th in MiLB with a .982 fielding percentage, 61 errors in 101 games, 3rd-fewest in all of MiLB.

THE LONGHORNS MAKING the number 58 GREAT AGAIN: The combination of Bryce Elder and Nolan Kingham have combined to go 13-2 with a 2.67 ERA (35 ER/118.0 IP), 26 BB, 102 SO over 19 starts.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .307 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his last 43 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF THE TOP 30 PROSPECTS IN MISSISSIPPI: The squad features the last three of Atlanta's first-round selections. C Shea Langeliers (#9) and SS Braden Shewmake (#21) in 2019, and LHP Jared Shuster (25) in 2020. They represent the 2nd and 8th, and 9th-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers, Shewmake, and Shuster, RHP Spencer Strider (10), RHP Freddy Tarnok (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#20), RHP Indigo Diaz (21), OF Trey Harris (24), OF Justin Dean (25), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (27), and INF Luke Waddell (29) are among Top-30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (5th, 19), Slugging (7th, .488), OPS (10th, .822), XBH (T-9th, 32), Total Bases (9th, 147)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 28), 3B (T-4th, 4), Runs (5th, 54), Walks (T-9th, 39)

Drew Lugbauer - OPS (6th, .844), HR (6th, 18), Slugging (6th, .494), Walks (T-9th, 39)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (7th, 46), Home Runs (7th, 16)

Trey Harris - Hits (T-8th, 81)

CJ Alexander - SB (T-10th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-5th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (9th, 83.1), BAA (4th, .248), T-9th in starts (16), WHIP (2nd, 1.28), ERA (2nd, 3.78)

Bryce Elder - Wins (T-1st, 7)

Double-A South League Stories from September 7, 2021

