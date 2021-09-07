Clementina, Jenista Homer in 4-1 Series-Opening Win over Biscuits

PEARL, MS - Greyson Jenista and Hendrik Clementina hit homers as the Mississippi Braves took Tuesday's series opener 4-1 over the Montgomery Biscuits. As a result, the M-Braves lowered their magic number to six to clinch a Championship Series berth, now boasting an 8.5 game lead in the Double-A South Standings.

Tuesday's win was the 17th in the last 21 games for the M-Braves, placing the club 22-games over .500 for the first time this season at 62-40. The M-Braves are now 14-5 against the Biscuits this season.

The M-Braves struck first in the bottom of the third inning. Clementina opened the inning with a walk, and Jenista followed with his fifth home run in four games to right field. Jenista is now tied with Drew Lugbauer for second on the club and sixth in the league. Justin Dean then doubled and took third base on a wild pitch. Luke Waddell picked up his first Double-A RBI by driving in Dean on a line drive single to left field to take a 3-0 lead. Dean is 8-for-15 over his last four games with seven runs scored, after finishing 2-for-3 with a double, and run on Tuesday.

Jordan Brink started the bottom of the fourth inning in relief of Adrian De Horta. De Horta went 3.0 innings with three hits, two walks, six strikeouts, and three earned runs.

Indigo Diaz (W, 2-0) relieved Hayden Deal after four strong innings. Deal's final line was 4.0 innings, two hits, four strikeouts, and zero earned runs. Deal also picked off two runners in the first three innings. The Maiden, NC lowered his season ERA to 3.61, which is second-best in the Double-A South.

Diaz, reinstated from the IL earlier in the day, upped his scoreless streak with the M-Braves to 15 innings, with 2.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts and no walks.

The M-Braves added to the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning courtesy of Clementina. Clementina extended his hitting streak to five as he launched a ball deep to left field to push the lead to 4-0.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Biscuits broke through on a solo home run to right field by Jim Haley to cut the lead to 4-1.

Diaz, Corbin Clouse (H, 1), and Brooks Wilson (S, 4) combined for 5.0 innings, four hits, six strikeouts, and one earned run in relief. Wilson struck out two in the ninth, earning the save.

The M-Braves face the Biscuits in game two of the six-game set on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. 2020 Atlanta Braves first-round pick LHP Jared Shuster (0-0, 18.00) will make his home debut for Mississippi against Montgomery RHP Easton McGee (5-1, 4.24). The first pitch is 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV.

