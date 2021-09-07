Final Homestand for League-Leading M-Braves Starts Tonight vs. Biscuits

September 7, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The league-leading Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park for the final regular-season homestand Tuesday to face the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) through Sunday. The M-Braves lead the Double-A South by 8.0 games with 12 left in the 2021 season. The promo-packed homestand includes a pair of Bark in the Park days, First Responders Day, Wine Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Jackson State Night, Drew Waters MVP Statue Giveaway, Kid's Backpack Giveaway, Fireworks & 9/11 Tribute to Military and First Responders, and Team Photo Giveaway.

Tuesday, September 7 vs. Montgomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host the first of two Bark in the Park days in the series opener, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Craft Beer Specials: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Matt Withrow (2-0, 2.51) vs. RHP Adrian De Horta (2-3, 4.50)

Wednesday, September 8 vs. Montgomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

First Responders Day: All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents First Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson: Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting from 6-7 pm in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Jared Shuster (0-0, 18.00) vs. RHP Easton McGee (5-1, 4.24)

Thursday, September 9 vs. Montgomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday: Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Drew Waters Statue Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Drew Waters Statue, commemorating his 2019 Southern League Most Valuable Player award.

Jackson State Night: Thee I Love! Wear your JSU Tigers gear and receive a discounted $5 ticket at the Trustmark Park box office. Farm Bureau Insurance presents College Nights.

Free Live Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio: Check out the most happening spot in Trustmark Park, and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Alan Rangel (2-2, 4.91) vs. RHP Jayden Murray (1-2, 2.82)

Friday, September 10 vs. Montgomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Kid's Backpack Giveaway: The first 500 kids, 14-and-under, will receive a backpack, courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Health.

Kids Run The Bases: Kids, 14-and-under, will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark's $10,000 Dash For Cash: After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-2, 2.86) vs. RHP Miller Hogan (0-1, 0.90)

Saturday, September 11 vs. Montgomery | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

First Responders & Military Appreciation Night: On the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, the M-Braves will pay tribute throughout the night. All First Responders and Military get two free tickets courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Commissioner Sean Tindell. The evening's colors will be presented by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard. There will also be a pregame flyover by the 172nd Airlift Wing.

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an exciting Patriotic Themed Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Commissioner Sean Tindell

City of Ridgeland Night: Celebrating the citizens and businesses of Ridgeland, presented by Humana.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Spencer Strider (3-6, 4.75) vs. RHP Alex Valverde (2-4, 4.02)

Sunday, September 12 | 2:05 pm | Gates Open at 1:00 pm

Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, presented by Game on Wheels.

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host, another Bark in the Park day in the series finale, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get a Team Photo, presented by Green Ghost Tacos!

Kid's Club Sunday: Tommy Hawk invites all Kid's Club members to take advantage of free admission to the game and other benefits! Keep an eye out for your Tommy Hawk Newsletter!

Probable Pitching Matchup: TBD vs. RHP Jack Labosky (0-4, 4.54)

In partnership with the Mississippi Braves, Humana will be hosting a canned Food Drive benefiting the VA Food Pantry this week at Trustmark Park. Any fan that donates 2-or-more canned goods at the Trustmark Park Box Office between 10 am-3 pm will receive a $3 Field Level ticket for the September 11 game against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Did You Know?

The M-Braves' magic number is eight to clinch a berth in the Double-A South Championship Series. If the Braves win the regular-season title, they will host games three, four (if necessary), and five (if necessary) at Trustmark Park. The last time Mississippi was in the postseason was in 2016, defeating Pensacola 3-1 in the Division Series, but falling in the Championship Series to Jackson (TN), 3-0.

The M-Braves have been in the postseason four times (2007, 2008 (won SL Championship), 2013, and 2016.

The M-Braves are 13 home runs away from the franchise record of 147 set in 1997 by the Greenville Braves. The 134 hit this season is the most in M-Braves history, blowing past the previous mark of 98 set in 2017.

Players to Watch:

Tampa Bay Rays Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the Biscuits (8): INF Xavier Edwards (3), INF Greg Jones (5), LHP Brendan McKay (9), RHP Blake Hunt (15), INF Austin Shenton (19), LHP Jacob Lopez (23), OF Ruben Cardenas (28), UTIL Ford Proctor (30)

Braves Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the M-Braves (11): C Shea Langeliers (2), SS Braden Shewmake (8), LHP Jared Shuster (9), RHP Spencer Strider (10), RHP Freddy Tarnok (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (20), RHP Indigo Diaz (21), OF Trey Harris (24), OF Justin Dean (25), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (27), and INF Luke Waddell (29).

RHP Indigo Diaz has not allowed a run over his first 11 outings and 13.0 innings for the M-Braves with 23 strikeouts and eight walks. Over 40.0 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi, Diaz has given up just 16 hits, 3 ER, 14 walks, 77 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.3 K/9, 5-1, 0.68 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, .126 BAA.

RHP Freddy Tarnok is off to a brilliant start with the M-Braves over his first six starts. The Brandon, FL native is 2-2 with a 2.64 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 11 walks in 30.2 innings.

C Shea Langeliers has thrown out 27 attempted base-stealers, leading the league, and all of Double-A baseball, ranking 2nd in all of the minors.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.