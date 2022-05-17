Tuesday, May 17 vs. Biloxi Shuckers| 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

May 17, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Tuesday, May 17, 2022, | 6:35 PM CT | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (14-19, 4th SL South, -4.0) vs.

Biloxi Shuckers (16-17, 2nd SL South, -2.0)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Jared Shuster (2-2, 1.53) vs LHP Nick Bennett (1-3, 5.28)

Game #34 | Home Game #16

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves

Victor Vodnik transferred from Mississippi to Gwinnett.

Jacob Pearson transferred from Rome to Mississippi.

Justin Yeager transferred from Rome to Mississippi.

Cade Bunnell transferred from Mississippi to Rome.

Justin Dean placed on the Mississippi 7-Day Injured List.

Today's Promotions:

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed! Normally, humans must pay, but this week Hollywood Feed customers will receive one voucher good for a free field level ticket with any in-store purchase! The promotion lasts from Wednesday (5/11) to Tuesday (5/17). 2022 M-BRAVES MEDIA GUIDE 2022 GAME PROGRAM TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and the Biloxi Shuckers meet for a six-game series at Trustmark Park. The Shuckers took the first series of the season at MGM Park, 5-1. Biloxi leads the all-time series 76-68. The two teams will meet a total of 30 times this season, with 18 games at MGM Park in Biloxi and 12 games at Trustmark Park.

RECAPPING LAST SERIES: The M-Braves settled for a 3-3 split after losing the final two games of the series to the Lookouts at AT&T Field in Chattanooga, TN. The M-Braves have split each of the past two series after winning their first series of the season against Montgomery 4-2 from April 26-May 1.

RETURN OF THE COMEBACK KIDS: The M-Braves came from behind after the eighth inning for the third time this season on May 12 against the Lookouts with two runs in the ninth. Jalen Miller brought in the winning run with a single that scored Luke Waddell. The M-Braves went 2-38 when trailing after eight innings last season.

EVERYBODY LOVES MIKE: The Atlanta Braves' top prospect OF Michael Harris II had his season-long 31-game hit streak snapped on Saturday night in Chattanooga. Harris II reached base safely in the first 31 games of the season - the only Double-A player to do so, and one of two in minor league baseball. (Esteury Ruiz, SAM).

- Harris II had his 15-game hit streak come to an end on Wednesday, which began on April 23. He recorded hits in 10 straight games to start the season - just one of three players in minor league baseball to do so. He's currently hit in 17 of his last 19 games.

- Harris II homered twice on Sunday, May 1 at Montgomery. It was the first multi-homer game of his career, including a 432-foot leadoff bomb to start the game.

- He ranks among the Southern League leaders in RBI (22, T-5th), hits (39, T-5th), stolen bases (10, T-4th), triples (2, T-4th), doubles (10, T-5th), XBH (16, 8th) and total bases (65, T-7th).

LUUUUUUUUUUUKE: INF Luke Waddell had his 12-game hit streak snapped on Sunday, but he is currently on a 13-game on-base streak and has hits in 16 of his last 19 games and 16 RBI in his last 20 games. Over the streak, he hit .432 with two homers, four doubles and nine RBI.

- Waddell ranks among the Southern League leaders in AVG (.303, 9th), RBI (20, T-10th), OBP (.398, 9th) and doubles (8, T-10th).

THE M-BRAVES WENT TO JARED: After his six shutout innings on Wednesday night, M-Braves starter LHP Jared Shuster has a 1.53 ERA with 38 strikeouts to six walks. The 2020 first-round pick leads the Southern League in innings pitched (35.1), WHIP (0.74), and batting average agaist (.161) while ranking top five in ERA (1.53, 2nd), and strikeouts (38, 5th).

THE SLUGBAUER HAS POWER: 1B Drew Lugbauer is tied for fourth in the Southern League with eight home runs, including a 431-foot blast to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field on May 3. He is top ten in XBH (17, T-4th), BB (18, T-7th), total bases (62, 10th) and runs scored (24, 6th).

MILLER TIME: INF Jalen Miller recorded his first four-hit game on May 10 at Chattanooga, logging a pair of doubles. In eight games in May, the Atlanta native is batting .357 with two home runs, three doubles, nine RBI and seven runs scored.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: INF CJ Alexander recorded his third career multi-homer game on Friday, May 13 at Chattanooga, matching an M-Braves record with six RBI. It was the first six-RBI game for a Mississippi hitter since Jaime Pedroza has six RBI on August 2, 2013, at Huntsville. The Cape Coral, FL native has all four home runs, eight RBI and an .804 OPS in ten games during the month of May.

DON'T FORGET ABOUT DEAL: In nine games this season, LHP Hayden Deal is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA, allowing just two runs over 20.2 IP, with 21 strikeouts to eight walks.

MAESE SAVES THE DAY: RHP Justin Maese leads the Southern League, and is 6-for-6 in save chances this season. He is tied for second in the league with 13 appearances, while posting 24 strikeouts to just three walks in 14.1 innings.

HOT VOD: RHP Victor Vodnik has 14 strikeouts to just two walks in seven relief appearances and 7.0 innings pitched this season. After beginning the year on the FCL roster, Vodnik has two holds and one save, yielding just three hits.

JUST CALL HIM DUCE: OF Trey Harris reached base in 11-straight games to start May, with a homer on his T-Shirt Jersey Night (May 6), five RBI and seven walks in 12 games in May.

VINES SHINES: RHP Darius Vines is thriving in his first season in Double-A. Atlanta's No. 14 prospect sits in among the Southern League leaders in strikeouts (43, 2nd), innings pitched (35.1, T-1st) and games started (7, T-1st).

Southern League Stories from May 17, 2022

