M-Braves' Ninth Inning Comeback Bid Comes up Short in 6-5 Loss to Biloxi

Jalen Miller goes 3-for-5 with two doubles, Five M-Braves post multi-hit nights BOX SCORE PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (14-20) scored three runs in the ninth but came up just short in a 6-5 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (17-17) on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.

Five different M-Braves finished with multi-hit nights in a 13-hit performance.

Biloxi carried a hot lineup into Trustmark Park, tabbing three runs in the opening frame to chase LHP Jared Shuster out of the game. In his seventh start, Shuster came into the game with the second-best ERA (1.53) in the Southern League and failed to reach at least five innings for the first time this season.

The Shuckers scored another three runs in the second inning off LHP Hayden Deal. The reliever came into the outing with five straight scoreless outings covering 10 2/3 innings. Deal ended up covering 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs off four hits.

Riley Delgado put the M-Braves on the board with a two-out single that scored Drew Lugbauer in the second inning to make it 6-1. Lugbauer led off the inning with a double and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in his second straight multi-hit game. Delgado put up two hits to make it four straight games with a base hit.

Hendrik Clementina's double followed a Jalen Miller double to make it 6-2 in the third. Miller stayed hot at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI to extend his hit streak to six games.

RHP Coleman Huntley III went three shutout innings with three strikeouts in relief of Deal. Huntley III holds a 2.70 ERA in 20 1/3 innings this season.

Down four runs, the M-Braves pushed for a comeback in the ninth. Michael Harris II just kept a ground ball fair down the third base line to bring in Delgado from first base and make it 6-3. Then, Miller's second double made it 6-4. Luke Waddell singled to reach for the 14th consecutive game, and Miller came in on a line drive single from Clementina to bring the M-Braves within one at 6-5.

Harris II went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and run.

The comeback came up short after RHP Zach Vennaro entered the game and recorded the final two outs.

The second game of the home series is on Tuesday at Trustmark Park. RHP Alan Rangel (1-1, 5.40) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Justin Bullock (0-0, 9.00) for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:20 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:35 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

