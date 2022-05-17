Jerar Encarnacion Promoted, José Devers Joins Blue Wahoos

May 17, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Infielder José Devers with the Miami Marlins

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Infielder José Devers with the Miami Marlins(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, FL - Top prospect outfielder Jerar Encarnacion was promoted on Monday from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. In 31 games for Pensacola in 2022, Encarnacion hit .358/.426/.583 with eight home runs. The #22 prospect in the Marlins organization, Encarnacion ranked second in the Southern League in batting average, hits (43), and runs scored (26).

The Blue Wahoos roster gained highly-touted infielder José Devers, who was transferred to Pensacola following a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter. Devers ranked as the #13 prospect in the Marlins system in 2020 before making his Major League debut with Miami in 2021 as a 21-year-old. Devers has never played at the Double-A level, having been promoted directly from High-A in 2019 to the Triple-A level in 2021 before making his Major League debut. Devers hit .244/.304/.317 with the Marlins in 21 MLB games and holds a lifetime .274/.334/.345 slash line in the minor leagues.

Outfielder J.D. Orr was also transferred to the Blue Wahoos roster on Monday from Triple-A Jacksonville. A Pensacola fan favorite, Orr hit .347 in 22 games with Pensacola during the 2021 season. This season, Orr holds a .340 batting average in the minor leagues, having appeared with High-A Beloit (16 games) and Triple-A Jacksonville (three games).

Additionally, right-handed reliever Brady Puckett was transferred to Pensacola from High-A Beloit on Monday. In eight appearances with the Sky Carp, Puckett held a 1-1 record and 4.05 ERA, throwing 13.1 innings and striking out 15 batters.

The first-place Blue Wahoos (18-15) begin a six-game road series in Montgomery, AL against the Montgomery Biscuits (15-18) on Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio), and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 17, 2022

Jerar Encarnacion Promoted, José Devers Joins Blue Wahoos - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.