Tucson Arena Begins Ice Installation

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Arena will begin ice installation for the 2021 Hockey Season on Monday, January 11. The arena has begun the process to begin the installation with the ice plant being turned on to chill the floor on Thursday. The complete schedule is below.

The building will remain closed to the public during the ice install, but the Roadrunners and Tucson Convention Center will be posting photos and video from the process on their website and social media during the course of the process for fans to follow along.

The American Hockey League announced on Monday that the upcoming season for the Roadrunners and 27 other teams would begin on February 5.

Tentative Ice Installation Schedule

Jan 6th - Ice Making Preparations Begin

Jan 7th - 10th - Ice Plant PM and start up/Chill floor

Jan 11th - Start Watering

Jan 12th - Lay Lines and Outline Decal/Ice in Sponsors

Jan 13th - Ice in Sponsors/Paint ice

Jan 14th - Continue Painting Ice

Jan 15th - 17th - Continue watering until Ice is complete

The Roadrunners are excited to display their 5th Anniversary Season Logo at center ice for the upcoming campaign of hockey in the Old Pueblo. Other ice logos will feature: Tucson Electric Power, Arizona Daily Star, Tucson.com, Fox Sports 1450 AM, Visit Tucson, HSL Properties and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Williams Center.

