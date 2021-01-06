Laval Rocket to Play Home Games at the Bell Centre for the 2020-21 Season

MONTREAL - The Laval Rocket organization announced today that the team will play all of its home games at the Bell Centre for the 2020-21 season. The decision was taken following the recommendations of Public Health authorities to limit the transmission of Covid-19 as much as possible. The change is temporary and effective for the entire 2020-21 AHL season. The Rocket is scheduled to return to Place Bell for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

"This necessary change was the logical decision to take, because it allows and facilitates compliance with the sanitary measures required to ensure the health of all. For months, our teams have been working tirelessly to develop safety and risk management protocols that meet at all levels the standards dictated by the highest Public Health authorities and by the National Hockey League. We are confident that the Bell Centre will be ready to safely welcome our teams. Laval residents quickly adopted the Rocket into their community, and it is planned that they will get their favorite team back at the end of the 2020-21 season" declared France Margaret Bélanger, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of Groupe CH.

The Laval Rocket completed its third season in 2019-20. The team had a 30-25-5-3 record (68 points) in 62 games prior to the stop of the AHL season due to the pandemic.

