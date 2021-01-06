Eagles Sign Forward Alexandre Fortin to AHL Contract

January 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Alexandre Fortin to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot, 185-pound center has posted 18 goals and 32 assists in 144 AHL contests with the Rockford IceHogs, while also netting three goals and three assists in 24 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Fortin generated a career-high eight goals in 44 games with the IceHogs during the 2019-20 campaign after amassing a career-high 21 points in 53 games with Rockford during his rookie season in 2017-18. The Blainville, Quebec native enjoyed a three-year career in the QMJHL, collecting 52 goals and 83 assists in 173 contests with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The nephew of former Colorado Avalanche goaltender and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Fortin helped the Huskies capture a QMJHL Championship in 2015-16.

The Colorado Eagles will kick off the 2020-21 AHL season on Friday, February 5th. A complete schedule and additional season details will be released in the near future. Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles" 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.