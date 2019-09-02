Tucker Ross Turns Pro and Chooses the Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Tucker Ross has chosen the Marksmen to start his pro-hockey career!

The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Tucker Ross for the 2019-2020 season!

After racking up 59 points in 100 games with the University of New England, the 6'2, 195lb defenseman will join the already stellar Marksmen blueline.

Hailing from Ashburn, VA, Ross spent 4 years at the University of New England majoring in Business Finance.

This signing from Head Coach Jesse Kallechy is making this year's Marksmen squad look even more powerful than last years!

Welcome to the Marksmen, Tucker!

