Truist Point to Host Fourth Annual Climb to Remember

High Point Rockers

September 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release


HIGH POINT, N.C. - The fourth annual "Climb to Remember" will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Truist Point. The event will have the High Point Fire Department, High Point Police Department and other first responders taking part in a stair climb at Truist Point to honor those that lost their lives on 9/11. Gates will open at 6:00 a.m. and ceremonies will start at 6:15 a.m. The event is free and open to the public to participate or to show support.
