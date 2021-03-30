Truist Point, Rockers to Host Comedy Show April 22

March 30, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. -The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with The Comedy Zone, announced today that comedian Preacher Lawson will perform live at Truist Point on April 22 for a special night of comedy in downtown High Point. Capacity is limited for this socially distanced performance. The event is family friendly and is open to fans of all ages, 14 years and older.

"Our first comedy show at Truist Point with Rob Schneider in November was a huge success," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "We will continue to bring talented performers to Truist Point showcase the ballpark's truly remarkable multi-use ability."

Lawson was a finalist on the 12th season of America's Got Talent in 2017 and returned for America's Got Talent: The Champions where he finished fifth in 2019. Lawson's YouTube channel has attracted over 20 million views and has over a half-million subscribers. He was named the 2015 Funniest Comedian in Florida and won the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition. The Oregon native has been writing comedy set since he was 16. More information on Preacher Lawson can be found at www.PreacherLawson.com.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m., with limited availability, and will only be available for pre-purchase online through the Rockers website, www.HighPointRockers.com. Fans can purchase General Admission seating for $35. Special VIP seating, which includes a table on the field, is available for $50 per ticket with a minimum purchase of four tickets.

To ensure social distancing guidelines are met, all guests will be seated on a first-come, first served basis. Gates will open at 6:45 p.m. with show time scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Parking will be available in the Lindsay Street, Gatewood Avenue and Elm Street lots for an additional fee.

