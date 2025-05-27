Trois-Rivières Captures E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions
May 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Trois-Rivières Lions claimed the E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference champions on Tuesday with a 6-0 win over the Florida Everblades in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Trois-Rivières wins the series 4 games to 2, and advances to meet the Western Conference champion Toledo Walleye in the 2025 Kelly Cup Finals
Justin Ducharme and Tyler Hylland both scored a pair of goals in the win for Trois-Rivières while Luke Cavallin stopped all 25 shots he faced to record his third shutout of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The Lions advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in team history. Trois-Rivières is the second Canadian-based team in ECHL history to reach the Finals, joining the Newfoundland Growlers who defeated Toledo in six games in the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals.
The trophy is named in recognition of E.A. "Bud" Gingher, who was Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors from 1992-95. Gingher, who passed away in 2002, co-founded the Dayton Bombers in 1991 and owned the team for seven seasons, serving as President and Governor until selling the team in 1998. Gingher was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2010.
E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy Champions
2025 Trois-Rivières Lions
2024 Florida Everblades
2023 Florida Everblades
2022 Florida Everblades
2021 South Carolina Stingrays
2020 Trophy not awarded due to COVID-19
2019 Newfoundland Growlers
2018 Florida Everblades
2017 South Carolina Stingrays
2016 Wheeling Nailers
2015 South Carolina Stingrays
2014 Cincinnati Cyclones
2013 Reading Royals
2012 Florida Everblades
2011 Kalamazoo Wings
2010 Cincinnati Cyclones
2009 South Carolina Stingrays
2008 Cincinnati Cyclones
2007 Dayton Bombers
2006 Gwinnett Gladiators
2005 Florida Everblades
2004 Florida Everblades
2003 Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002 Dayton Bombers
2001 Trenton Titans
2000 Peoria Rivermen
1999 Richmond Renegades
1998 Hampton Roads Admirals
