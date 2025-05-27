Trois-Rivières Captures E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions

May 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Trois-Rivières Lions claimed the E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference champions on Tuesday with a 6-0 win over the Florida Everblades in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Trois-Rivières wins the series 4 games to 2, and advances to meet the Western Conference champion Toledo Walleye in the 2025 Kelly Cup Finals

Justin Ducharme and Tyler Hylland both scored a pair of goals in the win for Trois-Rivières while Luke Cavallin stopped all 25 shots he faced to record his third shutout of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Lions advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in team history. Trois-Rivières is the second Canadian-based team in ECHL history to reach the Finals, joining the Newfoundland Growlers who defeated Toledo in six games in the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals.

The trophy is named in recognition of E.A. "Bud" Gingher, who was Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors from 1992-95. Gingher, who passed away in 2002, co-founded the Dayton Bombers in 1991 and owned the team for seven seasons, serving as President and Governor until selling the team in 1998. Gingher was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2010.

E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy Champions

2025 Trois-Rivières Lions

2024 Florida Everblades

2023 Florida Everblades

2022 Florida Everblades

2021 South Carolina Stingrays

2020 Trophy not awarded due to COVID-19

2019 Newfoundland Growlers

2018 Florida Everblades

2017 South Carolina Stingrays

2016 Wheeling Nailers

2015 South Carolina Stingrays

2014 Cincinnati Cyclones

2013 Reading Royals

2012 Florida Everblades

2011 Kalamazoo Wings

2010 Cincinnati Cyclones

2009 South Carolina Stingrays

2008 Cincinnati Cyclones

2007 Dayton Bombers

2006 Gwinnett Gladiators

2005 Florida Everblades

2004 Florida Everblades

2003 Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002 Dayton Bombers

2001 Trenton Titans

2000 Peoria Rivermen

1999 Richmond Renegades

1998 Hampton Roads Admirals







ECHL Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.