Trivia Tuesday: Threshers No-Hitters

June 22, 2020 marked the one-year anniversary of the most recent no-hitter tossed by the Clearwater Threshers. The Philadelphia Phillies affiliate has four no-hitters since 2005, with the first occurring on August 19, 2006 against the Sarasota Reds.

Of the four no-hitters, two have seen the starter pitch every inning. Julio De La Cruz went nine innings in 2006, and Harold Arauz needed only seven frames for his no-hitter against the Fort Myers Miracle on July 30, 2017.

The first combined no-hitter came against the St. Lucie Mets on July 10, 2016. Clearwater needed the arms of Drew Anderson (four innings), Will Morris (four innings) and Victor Arano (one inning).

The Threshers' June 22, 2019 no-hitter over the Daytona Tortugas witnessed Kyle Glogoski make his Advanced-A debut with five no-hit stanzas. Tyler Carr bridged the next three frames heading into Keylan Killgore's lone inning in the ninth.

Clearwater has been no-hit twice as the Threshers. Buddy Borden of the Charlotte Stone Crabs held the Threshers out of the hit column for seven innings on May 13, 2015. In an anomaly, the Threshers won a game, 1-0, in which they were no-hit by the Tampa Tarpons' Deivi Garcia and (seven innings) and Christian Morris (one inning) in an eight-inning contest on August 5, 2018.

