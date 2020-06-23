Tortugas Seek Nominees for Community All-Stars

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The Daytona Tortugas want your help to honor all-stars who are going above and beyond to assist others in the community.

The Tortugas will select Tortugas Care Foundation Community All-Stars from the community's nominations. Each All-Star will receive a customized virtual trading card and an invitation to an exclusive event including the opportunity to take batting practice on the field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark later this summer. Nominations can be submitted on the Tortugas' website (milb.com/Daytona) through July 7, selections will be announced on the Tortugas' social media channels beginning July 14, and the batting practice event is scheduled for Aug. 11.

The Tortugas were scheduled to host the Florida State League All-Star Game today in what would have been Daytona's first time hosting the FSL's midsummer classic since 2007. The festivities were also to include a home run derby, celebrity softball game and fan fest. When those events had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was determined to create a new way to showcase and celebrate the community.

"We know there are so many people from all walks of life working tirelessly to help our community through these unprecedented times, and we cannot wait to give them the recognition they deserve and treat them to an unforgettable experience at Jackie Robinson Ballpark," Tortugas general manager Jim Jaworski said. "While we were incredibly disappointed not to be able to host the Florida State League All-Star Game and all that comes with it for our fans, sponsors, and partners this year, we wanted to use this opportunity to honor and thank the tremendous all-stars who make our community better each and every day."

The Tortugas have already applied to host the FSL All-Star Game in 2021.

