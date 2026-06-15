Triumph Fall to Westchester SC on the Road

Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Westchester, NY - Greenville Triumph SC returned to the road on Sunday afternoon for their second meeting of the season with Westchester SC, looking to replicate their 4-2 victory in the first matchup between the clubs. Despite creating several chances throughout the night, the Triumph were unable to find the back of the net and fell 4-0 at Westchester.

Westchester opened the scoring in the 15th minute before doubling its advantage in the 32nd minute before the Triumph responded with a handful of dangerous opportunities before halftime. In the 40th minute, Azaad Liadi fired an effort that drifted just wide of the left post.

Three minutes later, Devin Boyce nearly pulled one back for Greenville with a free kick that was headed for the upper-right corner, but the Westchester goalkeeper Luca Marinelli made a diving save to preserve the two-goal lead.

The match changed dramatically at the end of the first half. Goalkeeper Amal Knight was shown a straight red card in the 46th minute, forcing Greenville to play the remainder of the match with 10 men. Goalkeeper Seth Torman entered the match, replacing Lucas Meek.

Despite being down a player, the Triumph continued to push forward. Boyce earned another dangerous free-kick opportunity in the 53rd minute, and four minutes later Azaad Liadi found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but his effort was saved.

In the 64th minute, Westchester was awarded its second penalty kick of the evening, but Torman came up with a massive save to keep the scoreline unchanged and provide a spark for the visitors.

The Triumph continued to create opportunities throughout the remainder of the match, but the final touch never came. Westchester added a late goal in first-half stoppage time to seal the 4-0 result.

Greenville now returns home to prepare for another important league fixture as they host AV Alta on Saturday, June 20, at GE Vernova Park. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m get your tickets now.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 14, 2026

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