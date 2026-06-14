Corpus Christi FC Blanks Richmond Kickers for Second Consecutive Home Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A relentless attacking performance and second-half breakthrough propelled Corpus Christi FC to a 1-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers on Saturday night at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Forward Bubu Medina's 73rd-minute header proved to be the difference as the Sharks recorded their second consecutive home victory and secured goalkeeper James Talbot's second clean sheet of the season.

Corpus Christi wasted little time asserting itself in the contest. In the sixth minute, captain Paddy Langlois threaded a pass through to forward Nacho Abeal, whose shot on target forced Richmond goalkeeper Yann Fillion off his line to make an early stop. The opportunity sparked a series of dangerous corner kicks as the Sharks immediately put pressure on the visitors' defense.

Abeal was at the heart of nearly every attacking sequence throughout the opening half. The midfielder recorded three shots on target, consistently finding pockets of space between Richmond's lines and creating chances for teammates that drove the Sharks forward.

"The win feels amazing. Great effort from the team. And I'm just so happy for everybody." Abeal continued, "We've been working really hard. It hasn't been going our way, but it's finally coming."

The best chance of the first half came in the 31st minute when Sharks defender Jackson Dietrich was brought down inside the penalty area, earning Corpus Christi a penalty kick. Langlois stepped to the spot, but Richmond escaped the danger as the attempt failed to find the back of the net.

Despite the missed opportunity, the Sharks continued to dictate the attacking tempo.

Although Corpus Christi generated the majority of the game's scoring opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, the match remained scoreless at the break.

Sharks head coach Eamon Zayed was impressed with his team's shape at the half, but noted that the output could've been better reflected on the scoreboard.

"First half, probably our best half of football so far this season," said Zayed. "Should've been 2-3 goals up. Guys are frustrated at half time, but it's for good reasons this time, because we weren't two up."

The visitors would emerge from halftime with renewed energy and begin controlling larger portions of possession. The Kickers pushed the Sharks deeper into their own half and forced Talbot into action on multiple occasions. The goalkeeper delivered when called upon, making a pair of key saves around the 50th minute to preserve the clean sheet.

As Richmond increased its pressure, Corpus Christi's back line responded with several critical defensive plays. Langlois denied a dangerous run into the penalty area in the 53rd minute, while Talbot continued to command his box and confidently collect crosses and set pieces.

After weathering Richmond's strongest spell of the match, the Sharks finally found their breakthrough through the same avenue that had created problems all night.

In the 73rd minute, Blake Bowen delivered a corner kick into the heart of the penalty area where Bubu Medina rose above the defense and powered home a header to give Corpus Christi a 1-0 advantage.

"I'm just super grateful and appreciative to help the team with the goal. I mean, whoever it was, as long as we score that's all that matters. Three points is all that matters at the end of the day," said Medina after the game.

The goal capped off a night in which the Sharks generated a season-high number of shots and repeatedly threatened from set-piece situations.

The visitors made one final push near stoppage time, yet the Sharks successfully defended their advantage and secured all three points when the final whistle sounded.

Corpus Christi's victory continues the club's growing momentum at home, with the Sharks now winners in two consecutive matches at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 14, 2026

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