Triumph Announces New 10,000-Seat Multi-Use Stadium at BridgeWay Station

October 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Mauldin, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club and Greenville Liberty Soccer Club along with the City of Mauldin proudly announced plans today for a 10,000-seat multi-use sports and entertainment stadium as part of a development agreement with Hughes Investments at BridgeWay Station.

As the permanent home for Greenville Triumph and Liberty, the stadium will serve as a hub for professional and youth sports while also hosting field sports such as lacrosse, rugby and football and a venue for concerts, festivals, and various community events. Estimated to cost between $80 million and $100 million, the stadium is expected to break ground in early 2025. With a planned opening in 2026, the new multi-use sports and entertainment stadium will be poised to celebrate the excitement of the FIFA World Cup coming to North America that summer when soccer fans across the region gear up for one of the world's most anticipated sporting events.

This project marks a significant step forward in positioning Mauldin and the greater Greenville area as a premier destination for sports tourism and community gatherings in South Carolina.

Current project partners include Greenville Pro Soccer, the ownership group of the Triumph and Liberty; the state of South Carolina; and the City of Mauldin.

"This stadium represents the next chapter for our clubs," said Joe Erwin, Chairman of Greenville Triumph SC and Greenville Liberty SC. "We've always envisioned a home that would not only serve as a place for soccer matches but as a gathering point for the entire community to enjoy an array of field sports, concerts and community events."

Based in Greenville, South Carolina, the Greenville Triumph SC fields a men's professional soccer club completing its sixth season in USL League One. The Greenville Liberty, a women's pre-professional team, played its inaugural season in the USL W League in 2022 and recently completed its third season.

To advance its mission to support youth soccer, the Greenville Triumph SC partnered with Special Olympics South Carolina to and launched a Unified Soccer Team this year featuring a blend of players with intellectual disabilities and peer partners. In addition, the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club brings together youth soccer players from clubs and organizations across the region to form U20 boys and girls all-star teams representing Upstate South Carolina, Triumph and Liberty in the USL Academy League.

"The support of our fans has been incredible throughout this journey, and we are thrilled to give them a venue of which they can be proud," Erwin said.

The announcement was made at an event on the plaza of BridgeWay Station where Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt called it a historic day for the city of Mauldin.

"Our city has experienced tremendous growth over the last several years, and this stadium is another example of how we're investing in the future," Merritt said. "It's more than just a stadium-it's a community asset that will bring people together for a variety of events, from sports to concerts and beyond. We are excited to see this project come to life and can't wait to share it with the community."

The stadium also will provide significant economic and social benefits to the region. Located at the center of BridgeWay Station, a vibrant mixed-use development, the stadium is situated on Interstate 385 at the southern gateway into Greenville and sits at the epicenter of the soccer teams' Upstate fan base.

"The vision for this stadium extends well beyond Mauldin," said state Rep. Bruce Bannister, Chairman of the SC House Ways and Means Committee. "This project will be a catalyst for economic growth and tourism not only in the Upstate but throughout South Carolina. It represents a successful public-private partnership that will enhance the quality of life for our residents, create jobs, and drive investment in our state."

Phil Hughes, President of Hughes Investments, said the stadium will be a key feature of BridgeWay Station, a development that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment options.

"This stadium aligns perfectly with our goal of creating a vibrant and engaging environment that offers something for everyone," Hughes said. "The stadium will contribute significantly to the vibrancy of our community."

For more information on the stadium project, upcoming events, or to inquire about season tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit GreenvilleTriumph.com/newstadium and GreenvilleLiberty.com/newstadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.