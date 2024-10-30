Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Charlotte Independence

SETTING THE SCENE

The intensity is real, the team is ready, and Breese Stevens Field is about to come alive! Forward Madison FC is pumped for their first-ever home playoff match against Charlotte Independence this Saturday, November 2nd. Kickoff is at 6 PM CT, with gates opening at 5 PM. A win tonight would mean advancing in the playoffs and being one step closer to being USL League One Champions. Tickets are still available-don't miss your chance to be part of history!

THIS SEASON AGAINST CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE

This season, Forward Madison FC has faced Charlotte Independence four times, each matchup telling its own story. The teams first met on a warm May evening, with the Flamingos seizing a 2-0 victory at American Legion Memorial Stadium-a win that laid the foundation for a fierce rivalry. Their second clash was a tense standoff at Breese Stevens Field, where both teams' defenses held firm, resulting in a scoreless draw. But Forward Madison wasn't finished; when the pressure intensified in the Jägermeister Cup Semi-Finals, they rose to the occasion, defending their home turf with a gritty 2-1 win.

The most recent encounter in October brought an electric performance from Madison, claiming a 4-2 win on Charlotte's home field and solidifying their dominance in the matchup. The Flamingos have shown not only consistency but a fierce determination that has grown with every game. Heading into the playoffs, Madison carries the confidence of a team that's found its rhythm, ready to bring their fans another unforgettable performance.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Forward Madison FC, breaking the deadlock in the 82nd minute with a decisive goal from Bruno Rendón. The match showcased strong defensive play, with both teams struggling to create clear chances in the first half.

Madison's goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann, made crucial saves to keep the score level at halftime. In the second half, Forward Madison increased their attacking pressure, nearly scoring with Jimmie Villalobos' shot in the 76th minute. However, Northern Colorado's composed counter-attacks ultimately paid off when Real Gill set up Rendón for the game-winner.

Despite Madison's late push, including a close header by Cherif Dieye, Hailstorm's defense held firm. With the loss, Madison moves into the 3rd seed and will host a home playoff match on Nov. 2nd at 6PM against Charlotte Independence.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

With the last regular season match ahead, here are some key factors to consider as Forward Madison FC prepares to take on Charlotte Independence:

Respect the opponent, Respect the game!- After securing wins in all three matches against Charlotte this season, it's easy to fall into complacency. However, every game is different, and Charlotte will come in motivated to turn the tide. Staying sharp, focused, and playing with the same intensity as in previous wins is essential to avoid any surprises.

Contain Obregon and their high powered offense- Obregon is a dangerous player with an eye for goal, and Charlotte's offense has shown its ability to disrupt defenses. Shutting down Obregon's opportunities and keeping close tabs on their offensive playmakers will limit Charlotte's chances and relieve pressure on Forward Madison's defense.

Successfully play between their line- To keep Charlotte's defense on the back foot, Forward Madison should look to exploit the spaces between their lines. Swift, precise passes through these gaps can open up the field, allowing Forward Madison to break through Charlotte's defensive structure and create high-quality scoring opportunities.

Control the Charlotte counter-attacks- By maintaining a solid defensive shape and not overcommitting players forward, Forward Madison can cut off these countering chances, forcing Charlotte to play at a pace that favors Forward Madison's control of the game.

NEXT MATCH

Should Forward Madison FC win their first playoff match against Charlotte Independence on Saturday, Nov. 2, the 'Mingos will advance to face the winner of the Northern Colorado Hailstorm vs. Spokane Velocity FC matchup.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCLT

Saturday, November 2, 2024

6:00pm CT Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvCLT Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 10-3-9

CLT: 9-6-7

