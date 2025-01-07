Tritons Set Tryout for January 11

January 7, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







We are excited to invite you to take the first step in joining the Corpus Christi Tritons, your professional arena football team! This is an incredible opportunity for aspiring athletes to showcase their skills, demonstrate their passion for the game, and potentially earn a spot on the Tritons roster.

Tryout Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Tryout Time: 11:00 am

(Registration and Check-In Immediately Prior)

Location: Mathis High School

1615 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX 78368

Registration: $75 Pre-Registration ($90 Day of Registration)

Sign up at the Corpus Christi Tritons Website

Our team is built on discipline, hard work, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Whether you're a seasoned player or looking to prove yourself, this is your chance to stand out and become part of a proud tradition. We're looking for athletes who are ready to compete, embrace the grind, and represent Corpus Christi with pride.

What to Bring and Expect:

1. Arrive On Time: Players must check in and be ready to begin on schedule. Late arrivals will not be allowed to participate, so plan ahead!

2. Proper Apparel: Wear suitable athletic clothing and bring cleats for optimal performance.

3. Hydration: Bring your own water or sports drink to stay hydrated throughout the tryout.

4. No Refund Policy: All payments are final. Please ensure you can attend before registering.

What We're Looking For:

- Athleticism, strength, and speed

- Football IQ and the ability to execute plays under pressure

- Teamwork, discipline, and a strong work ethic

The Corpus Christi Tritons are eager to discover the next generation of talent to carry our legacy forward. Step onto the field ready to give your all, showcase your best, and seize this opportunity to make your mark.

Welcome to the Tritons family-we can't wait to see you on the field!

