January 7 Transactions Update

Building a great arena football team takes time, dedication, and thoroughness. All of the Arena Football One teams are working to put together championship-caliber teams as they prepare for the 2025 AF1 season. There are more tryouts on the horizon and more talented players will be signing for the 2025 season. Here is the January 7th AF1 transactions update.

Mahlon Slaughter is pursuing his arena dream this season in Wilkes-Barre. He works locally at Misericordia as a graduate assistant and will be in his first full season of arena football.

Dontra Matthews is also on today's signing list. Matthews is a veteran of multiple arena football teams, and his joining the Southwest Kansas Storm adds more veteran depth to an already talented group. Look for Matthews to play a key role in anchoring this tough Storm defense.

The following players have signed letters of intent for the 2025 AF1 season with their respective arena football teams.

Dontra Matthews SW Kansas DB

Isaiah McKoy Nashville WR

Mahlon Slaughter Wilkes-Barre LB

