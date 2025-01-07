Washington Holding Open Tryout January 25

January 7, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Washington Wolfpack News Release







The Washington Wolfpack are looking for more players to join the Pack for 2025. Washing Head Coach JR Wells and his team will be conducting an open tryout on January 25, 2025, starting at 3:30 pm. This tryout will give hungry players their chance to show their skills and land a spot on the Wolfpack roster for the 2025 Arena Football One season.

Tryout Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Tryout Time: 3:30 - 6:00 pm

(Day of Registration Immediately Prior)

Location: Everett Soccer Dome

2201 California Street, Everett, WA

Registration: $75 if Pre-Registered by January 19th. Registration will be available on the day of the tryout for $90.00

Register through the Washington Wolfpack's website.

