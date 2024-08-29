Tritons Announce Open Tryouts

August 29, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi Tritons are a professional arena football team that provides adult football players an opportunity to gain more experience while attaining great quality game film that can be used to market them to the NFL, CFL and UFL. We recommend all players interested in playing for the organization to register as soon as possible because tryouts will fill up fast. We will only allow 50 prospects to workout in this tryout so that we can truly evaluate a players talent and make an accurate scouting analysis.

The total cost to tryout in-person is $55.00. Players can reserve their spot online for $55.00 which will guarantee them an opportunity to showcase their skills at our tryouts. Players attending in-person tryouts will be evaluated in the short shuttle, broad jump, 40 yard dash and position specific drills. Each player must be at least 18 years of age. Players that impress the coaches will be offered a training camp invitation for the 2025 Corpus Christi Tritons. TARDINESS WILL BE AN AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION AND WILL NOT BE SUBJECT TO REFUND.

- NO WALK INS

- PLEASE BRING ADDITIONAL WATER

- BRING CLEATS

- DRY FIT SHIRT WILL BE PROVIDED

TIME AND LOCATION TO BE DETERMINED

SIGN UP ONLINE: TEAM TRYOUTS - Corpus Christi Tritons (tritonsarenafootball.com)

