Columbus Lions Announce Open Tryouts for 2025

Columbus, GA - The Columbus Lions are excited to announce an open tryout for all positions as they prepare for the return to the National Arena League for the 2025 season. This is an incredible opportunity for aspiring athletes to showcase their skills and compete for a spot on the roster of one of the NAL's most successful teams.

The tryout will take place on Saturday, September 14th in the Columbus, GA area. Registration will begin at 8:00 AM, with the tryout starting promptly at 9:00 AM. The exact location will be disclosed to registered athletes the week of the tryout.

"We are always on the lookout for fresh talent and passionate players who are ready to take their game to the next level," said Damian Daniels, Head Coach of the Columbus Lions. "This tryout is a crucial part of our recruitment process as we build a championship-caliber team for the 2025 season."

Details:

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM Registration, 9:00 AM Start

Location: Columbus, GA (exact address provided to registrants)

Cost: $50 Pre-registration, $60 Day-of registration

Athletes interested in participating are encouraged to pre-register to secure their spot and receive updates on the tryout location. To pre-register, visit https://www.columbuslions.net/tryouts or contact Coach Daniels at ddaniels@columbuslions.net]. Walk-up registrations will also be accepted on the day of the tryout, subject to availability.

Participants should bring appropriate training gear, outdoor cleats, and water. The tryout will consist of a variety of drills, including speed and agility tests, position-specific drills, and scrimmage scenarios, allowing athletes to demonstrate their abilities in a competitive environment.

The Columbus Lions have a rich history of success in the National Arena League, and this open tryout is an exciting opportunity for athletes to join a storied franchise. Whether you're a seasoned player or a rising star, the Lions invite you to prove you have what it takes to roar with the pride.

