Tristin Garcia Earns Rawlings 'Big Stick' Award

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2022 regular season.

Rockers second baseman Tristin Garcia earned the honors after posting a .343 batting average at the position. In 61 games, he tallied 79 hits, 18 doubles, five home runs and 46 RBIs. He was able to get on-base at a .423 clip while posting an OPS of .919.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2022 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average

C Colin Tuft Wisconsin Rapids Virginia .331

1B Anthony Stephan Kalamazoo Virginia .340

2B Tristin Garcia Green Bay Western Kentucky .343

3B Trevor Austin St. Cloud Mercer University .305

SS Ben Ross Wisconsin Rapids Notre Dame College .421

INF Kristian Campbell Duluth Georgia Tech .356

OF Sean Ross Mankato Indiana State .376

OF Nick Mitchell Fond du Lac Western Illinois .356

OF Ben Vujovich Minnesota St. Thomas .355

DH John Nett St. Cloud St. Cloud State .352

To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. A player must have a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game.

