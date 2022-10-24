Top 10 Moments of 2022

Mequon, WI - Recently, the Lakeshore Chinooks announced their Top 10 Moments of 2022. Here is a recap of those memorable moments that made up this year's list:

Honorable Mention #1: Deprey and Mueller Secure All-Star Triple Crown

Our first honorable mention features our team's MVP, Matthew Deprey and Pitcher of the Year, Mitch Mueller who secured the Northwoods League All-Star triple crown. They were both selected for the All-Star Game, Major League Dreams Showcase, and named Post-Season All-Stars.

Honorable Mention #2: Rollie Fingers Visits Moonlight Graham Field at Kapco Park

Hall of Famer, Rollie Fingers, was our special guest for our annual Milwaukee Brewers night. The Brew Crew legend drew a huge crowd who wanted to meet the legendary pitcher.

Honorable Mention #3: Kolozsvary and Vieaux Make MLB Debuts

Mark Kolozsvary (2015 roster) made his debut with the Reds and Cam Vieaux (2014) debuted with the Pirates. 14 alumni have now made it to MLB.

Honorable Mention #4: Chinooks Dominate Kingfish

The dominant performance by the Chinooks during the Kingfish's first visit to Moonlight Graham Field of the season. The team would collect 14 hits and produce 16 runs

Honorable Mention #5: Birdsong Drafted by the Giants

Hayden Birdsong appeared in 6 games for Lakeshore this past summer before being drafted mid-season by the San Francisco Giants in the 6th round of the MLB draft.

Moment #10: 10th Anniversary Celebration

The Chinooks spent this past summer celebrating the first decade of Lakeshore. The celebration include promotions and giveaways, alumni and Hall of Fame weekend, and recognized those individuals and partners who have supported the team for past ten years.

Moment #9: Garrett Martin Walk-Off

Garrett Martin claims the #9 spot on our countdown. On June 29th against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, Martin hit a single to center scoring the winning run in the 10th inning.

Moment #8: Chinooks Hall of Fam Inaugural Class

At #8 on the countdown, the debut of the Chinooks Hall of Fame and our inaugural class who were inducted this past July. Congrats to Dean Rennicke, Ryan Krill, and Joe Greenfield.

Moment #7: Scott Rouse Complete Game

The #7 spot on our countdown belongs to starting pitcher Scott Rouse who pitched a complete game shutout. Rouse went all nine innings only giving up 3 hits and striking out 9 batters in the 5-0 victory over the Madison Mallards.

Moment #6: Seegers Walk-Off

Coming in at #6 is Michael Seegers walk-off on June 10th. Seegers hit a single to right field in the 12th inning to secure the win against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Moment #5: Chinooks Win The Fish Bowl

Taking a win over the Kenosha Kingfish in the Fish Bowl takes the #5 spot. The inaugural Fish Bowl Series took place during the four games played this season between the Chinooks and fellow NWL fish mascot Kenosha Kingfish. The Chinooks secured the Fish Bowl with a 5-1 victory at Moonlight Graham Field on the 4th of July.

Moment #4: Breaking Records

The #4 spot on the countdown celebrates breaking two records over the season! The Chinooks broke the Northwoods League record for strikeouts in a single season and the franchise record for stolen bases for a single season franchise record.

Moment #3: Moonlight Graham Field

Every great story needs a setting. The Chinooks season was set at the newly named Moonlight Graham Field at Kapco Park this year. Moonlight Graham Field at Kapco Park was the setting for 36 homes games featuring 40,000 fans, six youth baseball tournaments, and two non-profit events.

Moment #2: Jersey Auction Raises $7,800 for Habitat for Humanity

Our Jersey Auction claims the #2 spot on our countdown. Fans got to bid on their favorite jerseys and all the proceeds went to Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee. We were able to raise $7,800. Special thanks to Turnhall Financial Group-Thrivent for sponsoring the auction.

Moment #1: Seegers Steals Stolen Base Record

The #1 spot of the 10th anniversary season belongs to Michael Seegers as he set the franchise single season stolen base record. Seegers recorded 29 stolen bases over the 2022 season!

