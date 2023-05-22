Tristin English Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

May 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Following an outstanding home series where the Reno Aces won five games over the Sacramento River Cats, first baseman Tristin English was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

English, 26, played in four games for the Aces in their series against Sacramento. He hit .467 (7-for-15) with four extra-base hits (one double and three home runs) and eight runs scored. He led the PCL last week with a 1.133 slugging percentage while ranking second in the league in RBI (9) and OPS (1.712).

The Georgia Tech product had a multi-home run night on May 17th, after he went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, and two runs scored in Reno's 9-4 win over Sacramento.

During the four games he played last week, he extended his hitting streak, which now stands at six games.

He is the first Aces player to earn PCL Player of the Week honors this season. The last Reno player to garner PCL Weekly honors was outfielder Dominic Canzone in September 2022.

Last month, teammate Phillip Evans was named PCL Player of the Month in April.

The Aces will begin a two-week road trip with a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Tuesday.

Reno will return to Greater Nevada field on Tuesday, June 6, to square off against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2023

Tristin English Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.