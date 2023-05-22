Express RHP Chase Lee Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express RHP Chase Lee was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for May 15-21, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday afternoon. Lee becomes the first Round Rock hurler to earn the award this season.

The right-hander did not surrender a run over three outings and six total innings out of the Express bullpen in the last week against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate). Lee allowed just three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. He posted a .083 WHIP and opponents batted just .150 (3-for-20) against him. On Sunday, he tallied his first save of the season.

In his first outing of the week on May 16 against El Paso, Lee tossed 2.0 innings while allowing two hits with three strikeouts. After he dealt a three-up, three-down seventh inning, he allowed a single and a double in the eighth inning with only one out. He responded with a strikeout and a ground out to strand both runners on the bases.

On May 19 in his second outing of the week against the Chihuahuas, Lee surrendered just one hit and struck out four. He started his outing by striking out the side on 10 pitches in the seventh inning. After a leadoff single in the eighth, he produced a ground ball for a double play and followed that up with a strikeout. His four strikeouts tied a season high and it's the third time it's happened this year.

Lee finished off the week with a six-out save against El Paso on May 21 to help Round Rock collect a one-run victory. Despite walking two batters in the eighth inning, Lee worked around trouble and kept the score intact at 5-4. He earned his first save of the year and the 11th of his career by throwing a three-up, three-down ninth inning that included three ground balls.

The Birmingham, Alabama native was a sixth-round selection by the Texas Rangers in the 2021 MLB Draft. Lee was drafted out of the University of Alabama where he is the Alabama career record holder for ERA by a reliever (1.87). In 2022, Lee was named the Texas Rangers Minor League Reliever of the Year.

Round Rock hits the road for the start of a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) on Tuesday, May 23 at Isotopes Park. Express RHP Kyle Cody(0-3, 6.83) is set to make the start against Isotopes RHP Jeff Criswell (1-4, 8.35). First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT.

