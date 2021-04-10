Triple-A Exhibition Game Rain Out, New Game Scheduled for April 15

SOUTH BEND, IN - Today's game between the Chicago Cubs Triple-A team and the Detroit Tigers Triple-A team has been rained out. As result, a new game has been scheduled for fans to attend.

Tickets for today's game (April 10) will be honored for the Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Triple-A game that will take place at Four Winds Field on Thursday, April 15. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Your ticket from April 10 does not need to be exchanged and will be honored for the game on April 15.

Those who cannot make the April 15 game will be allowed to exchange their tickets for any South Bend Cubs 2021 regular season game. To exchange these tickets, please email [emailÂ protected].

For rooftop ticket packages, those tickets will also be honored for the game on April 15. Package holders will receive an email with additional instructions.

