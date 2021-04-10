Gameday Guidelines: Cubs vs. Tigers - April 10

April 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







The South Bend Cubs are excited to welcome fans back for Cubs baseball at Four Winds Field. In conjunction with the Saint Joseph County Health Department and Major League Baseball, we have a few reminders before you head to the ballpark.

HEALTH: If you are not feeling well, have any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19 or been around anyone with Covid-19 or symptoms please refrain from attending the event.

TICKETS: Tickets for today's game vs. the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate are sold out. Individuals picking up their tickets at will call must adhere to the 6 foot social distance rule when waiting in line. Fans are encouraged to use our mobile ticketing option. Just pull up the email from your phone and our ticket takers will be able to scan the bar code.

ENTRY: Fans will be able to enter the stadium through either GATE A or B, which are the gates on the home plate side of Four Winds Field.

PARKING: Fans can park in any South Bend Cubs parking lot but not the grass areas just east of the 1st Source Bank Performance Center. Parking in a South Bend Cubs lot is $5.

MASKS: All South Bend Cubs employees will be wearing masks. As part of Major League Baseball's safety plan for all MLB and MiLB stadiums, fans will be required to wear a mask when entering the ballpark, walking around the stadium and when not actively eating or drinking. Your tickets will have a stadium section for your seat. That section will be General Admission seating and we ask that you socially distance from people that are not part of your group.

HAND SANITIZER STATIONS: There will be multiple hand sanitizer stations available throughout the stadium including by the entry gates, outside the restrooms, and by the concessions stands.

TEAM STORE: The Cubs Den Team Store will be open for the entire game with exclusive merchandise specials.

CONCESSION STANDS: There will be a total of two (2) main concession stands open, one on the 3rd base side and one on the 1st base side to keep fans 6 feet apart. Steakadelphia will also be open, as well as the Miller Lite Tiki Hut. There will be markers at each the concessions area that are 6 feet apart.

SEATING: Every ticket has been assigned a seating bowl section. Once you are in that section, you may sit in any seat with your party as long as your maintain 6 feet of physical distance between your group and others. Rows A & B are closed to maintain MLB's mandated buffer zone between players and fans.

AUTOGRAPHS: COVID-19 protocols developed by MLB for its players, requires a buffer zone between fans and players. Until restrictions are lifted by MLB, players will not be allowed to sign autographs or engage with fans.

ROOFTOP TICKETS: Fans who purchased tickets for the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop must enter through the door underneath the United Federal Credit Union awning on the west side of the Ivy at Berlin Place Apartments, next to the Cubs Den Team Store. The picnic buffet will be available from 1pm - 3pm. Due to current stadium capacity restrictions, fans with United Federal Credit Union tickets will not be permitted into the main stadium.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING: Please remember to practice safe social distancing while at the event especially around individuals that you do not know.

RESPECTFUL: Please be respectful to all guests in attendance. Everyone has their own feelings regarding the virus and the South Bend Cubs want to make sure it is an enjoyable day for all in attendance. Please be respectful of your fellow guests and staff that will be working the event. The South Bend Cubs organization thanks you for your help and cooperation to make sure this is a fun and day for all fans.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.