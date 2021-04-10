Professional Baseball Returns to South Bend

For the first time in 577 days, a professional baseball game was played at Four Winds field. It only lasted 1.1 innings, but Saturday afternoon a sellout crowd of 1,000 fans got to walk through the gates and watch Cubs baseball. And while the game on the field was rained out, it was fun while it lasted.

Gates opened at 1 p.m. and fans filed in immediately, returning to the familiar sights, sounds and smells of baseball in downtown South Bend.

Cory Abbott retired the first three batters in order for the Chicago Cubs Triple-A team, as they squared off against the visiting Triple-A Detroit Tigers. In the home half of the first frame fans were treated to Nico Hoerner's first at-bat in South Bend since July of 2018. He grounded out up the middle but the next two batters delivered hits, including a Nick Martini double down the line in right field to give the Cubs two runners in scoring position with just one away.

That's when mother nature ruined the fun.

The downpour started, quickly the tarp covered the field, and eventually the game was called off.

But the Cubs Triple-A team will return to action soon, as they are set to take on the Triple-A White Sox at Four Winds Field next Thursday (April 15). The game originally scheduled at 2 p.m., without fans, has been moved to 6 p.m. and will have fans. Gates for Thursday's game will open at 5 p.m. Tickets from today's game will be honored for the April 15 game.

