Tribune's Stromme Wins Bobblehead Competition

March 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







BISMARCK, ND - Eight Bismarck/Mandan media members competed head-to-head to win a bobblehead designed in their honor. Participants included Tom Stromme and Mike McCleary from the Bismarck Tribune, Kevin Lawrence and Lee Timmerman from KFYR-TV, Rick Rider and Steve Bakken from Townsquare Media, Sid Hardt and Amy Jo Johnson from Big Rig and Bob Denver and Lauren Gray from Mojo.

Media members and the Larks encouraged their viewers, listeners, readers, co-workers and families to vote each round in a bracket style challenge that started February 22. Stromme and Lawrence made it to the final round. Stromme won in a tight race with 58 percent of the verified votes compared to Lawrence's 42 percent. Over 4,000 people voted during the competition.

500 bobbleheads will be made in Stromme's image and given away to fans at a select Bismarck Larks game in his honor this August. Date is TBD but fans can gain first access when they go on sale by signing up for a priority list at https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/media-bracket-madness/.

Stromme didn't expect to win the competition, but he thinks his longevity with the Tribune was an important factor. "I've probably photographed everyone in town," he said.

Stromme has been a photographer at the Bismarck Tribune for 33 years and has become well known in the community. Having your photo in the paper has always been important to people.

"People tell me all the time, 'You took a picture of me when I was five years old, and I hung it on the fridge for years,'" said Stromme.

The Larks would like to thank all of the media personalities for participating in this fun competition and all fans who voted.

The Larks 2021 season starts on May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

